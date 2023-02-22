The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Mark Jacob, freelance writer and former Metro editor at the Tribune, and longtime freelance journalist Mark Guarino. This week the Rascals break down the mayoral race as we are less than one week away from the election. What candidates are most likely to make the runoff? Also, wouldn’t this be a good election for ranked-choice voting? The Rascals also discuss the rise of AI and what the future holds for the technology. And finally, CNN’s Don Lemon was taken off the air for a few days after his sexist comments about Nikki Haley. Do the Rascals believe there should be an age limit in order to run for president? Or should there be term limits for members of the Supreme Court?

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction