The Mincing Rascals 2.2.22: Vaccine mandate for city employees, Rep. Marie Newman under investigation, and a new marketing slogan for Chicago

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTWAustin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute and Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago. The Rascals talk about the snow in Chicago area today and the anniversary of the 2011 Groundhog Day blizzard, the rash of antisemitic vandalism that appeared at Chicago synagogues, businesses and a school, Whoopi Goldberg being suspended from “The View” after saying the Holocaust was “not about race,” Chicago’s vaccine mandate for city employees not being enforced, if we should see an easing of COVID restrictions, the race for Illinois governor and the various TV ads that candidates are running, Congresswoman Marie Newman’s bribery scandal, Chicago’s new “Chicago Not in Chicago” marketing campaign, and the Washington Football Team changing their name to the Commanders. The Rascals also recommend some shows to watch this weekend including, “Yellowjackets,” “After Life,” “Ozark,” “The Afterparty,” “Search Party,” and the documentary “My Octopus Teacher.”

