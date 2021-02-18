The Mincing Rascals 2.18.2021: COVID-19 anniversary, Speaker Madigan resigns, Rep. Kinzinger’s family, Chicago Tribune’s future

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Neil Steinberg of Chicago Sun-Times and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals decide when the anniversary date of the COVID-19 pandemic will be. They discuss Speaker Michael Madigan’s resignation from the Illinois House and the value of his work. And Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s family penned an aggressively judgmental letter to him after his vote to impeach President Trump. The Chicago Tribune newsroom anxiously awaits the result of Alden Global Capital’s acquisition of the paper.