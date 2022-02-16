The Mincing Rascals 2.16.22: Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson convicted, GOP gubernatorial candidates get big donations, and an Olympic doping controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Prabal Gurung blended his love for his adopted city of New York and his homeland of Nepal in a Fashion Week show featuring psychedelic flower prints imbued with a New York edginess.

Gurung left behind the more political themes of some past collections for a dreamy travel vibe in Wednesday's show at Spring Studios in downtown Manhattan. The designer married dip-dyed prints and textiles from Nepal with a New York sensibility: plunging silky tops, form fitting mid-length dresses, and thigh-high boots.