The Mincing Rascals 2.16.22: Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson convicted, GOP gubernatorial candidates get big donations, and an Olympic doping controversy

The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals chat about the conviction of Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson, who Mayor Lightfoot might appoint as Alderman Thompson’s successor, the ongoing debate over mask mandates in the state, the race for Illinois governor, John Williams’ interview with GOP gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine, US Rep. Chuy Garcia endorsing Delia Ramirez for Congress, Ken Griffin donating $20 million to Richard Irvin’s campaign, Richard Uihlein donating $1 million to Republican Darren Bailey’s bid for governor, the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan and Spotify, and Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being cleared to compete in the women’s competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a drug test.

