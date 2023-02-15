The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Jon Hansen of WGN Radio, WCIU TV and Block Club Chicago. This week, The Rascals discuss what a potential runoff of Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson for Mayor of Chicago could look like. Then they talk about the candidates who separating themselves from others and the pros and cons of those candidates. Up next The Rascals talk about Nikki Haley announcing her candidacy for President of the United States and what it means for the Republican Party. Objects keep floating over America, what is The Rascals worry level over this? To wrap up The Rascals talk about Chicago Bears have finalizing a deal $197 million to buy Arlington Park, and the new MLB rule changes.

