The Mincing Rascals 2.11.2021: Impeachment, Chicago teachers return to the classroom, carjackings

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin with discussing the impeachment trial, currently underway. Then, the Rascals move on to the agreement finally reached by the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools to resume in-person learning this week. The conversation delves into term limits in Illinois. Then, keeping things local, the Mincing Rascals wonder how well the city’s legal system is handling surging carjackings.