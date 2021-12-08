The Mincing Rascals 12.8.21: Vaccinate for insurance, Chicago angst, virus variants in the media

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Brandon Pope of Ebony Magazine and WCIU, Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago. They discuss crime in Chicago and how alert each of them feel they should be. They go on to discuss a legislation proposed to require COVID vaccination in order to receive insurance coverage on COVID-related health bills. Plus, the Rascals weigh in on the media’s representation of the omicron variant of the virus. Finally, the group goes on to a national topic of finances.
