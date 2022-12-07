The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. Today, the Rascals break down the results of the Georgia Senate runoff election. Is it concerning that Sen. Warnock won by so little? Or was it little? Heather doesn’t believe it was actually close. And Eric wonders when the GOP will realize that Trump is a loser? What is the latest on the Chicago mayoral election? Will anyone be tossed from the ballot after all the petitions are challenged? Illinois lawmakers want to ban assault weapons. Does this have a chance to make it through the Illinois General Assembly? Meta could remove U.S. news if Congress helps outlets demand payment. Should publishers of content be paid for their articles on Facebook? Also, John realizes how much the print newspaper costs! And finally, the Tribune’s Editorial board is calling for the removal of the Trump sign on Trump Tower. Do the Rascals think this would be a good idea?

