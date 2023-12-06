The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Neil Steinberg of the Chicago Sun-Times, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Cate Plys, former staff writer at the Chicago Reader and political op-ed columnist at the Sun-Times and Tribune. This week, the Rascals discuss the state of Illinois halting the construction of a migrant shelter in Brighton Park. How has the Brandon Johnson administration handled the crisis? What could the administration done differently? Austin is having a hard time keeping track of all the mistakes being made by the Johnson administration. The corruption trial of former Alderman Ed Burke continues. The Rascals break down the latest trial details. And Neil tells us about a special gift he received from former Ald. Burke. This week, disgraced former Congressman George Santos joined Cameo. John finds this shameful! What do the other Rascals think?

