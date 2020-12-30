The Mincing Rascals 12.30.2020: The last episode of 2020

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They talk about their faith in the COVID vaccine, considering the virus’s brand new strain. Then, the Rascals debate on the renaming of Lake Shore Drive. They move on to talk about the changes coming to the Cubs. Plus, they go over the latest in the Anjanette Young police home raid investigation, and just how much Mayor Lori Lightfoot knew about it before.