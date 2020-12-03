The Mincing Rascals 12.3.2020: CPS in the new year, the fate of yet another term, the Secretary of State’s office, Georgia

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals begin by talking about the Chicago Public Schools’ consideration to return to in-person learning as soon as January. Then, they wonder who would vote for or against Speaker Madigan for another term. The Mincing Rascals discuss the run up to the Secretary of State’s office, as well as the Georgia Senate race. And finally, here’s what the Rascals are reading.