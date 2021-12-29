The Mincing Rascals 12.29.21: A Very COVID Christmas

The Mincing Rascals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mincing Rascals (Dave Marzullo/WGN Radio)

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune. They begin their discussion with a review of the fast recent spread of the COVID omicron variant. Then, they talk about the shooting that took place outside of Nordstrom in Oak Brook Shopping Center on Christmas Eve. And Producer Elif Geris says goodbye to her Rascals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Williams

More John Williams

Popular