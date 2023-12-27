Happy Holidays to all of our loyal Mincing Rascals listeners! While the Rascals are enjoying some well-deserved holiday time with family and friends, we bring to you a Mincing Rascals “Best Of” episode. This podcast features John, Eric Zorn, Brandon Pope, Austin Berg and Jon Hansen discussing a variety of issues including the NASCAR race in Chicago, the migrant crisis, the end of cash bail in Illinois, and recent decisions by the Supreme Court. Enjoy the show and share with your friends!

