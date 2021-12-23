The Mincing Rascals 12.22.21: Chicago vaccine policy, State’s Attorney’s office, Mayor Lightfoot asks for help, Thompson Center

The Mincing Rascals

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Mincing Rascals are Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and now, The Daily Herald, and Brandon Pope of WCIU and Ebony Magazine. They begin this week’s roundtable discussing Mayor Lightfoot’s policy taking effect Jan 3., which will require that all restaurant and bar patrons present proof of vaccination. Then, the Mincing Rascals weigh in on Special Prosecutor Dan Webb’s findings on State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office’s involvement in the Jussie Smollett case. And Mayor Lightfoot asked for help from the government in protecting communities from suspects out on bond. Plus, the Thompson Center is referred to as a “white elephant” on today’s podcast. Finally, the Rascals talk Bears.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Williams

More John Williams

Popular