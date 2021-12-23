The Mincing Rascals 12.22.21: Chicago vaccine policy, State’s Attorney’s office, Mayor Lightfoot asks for help, Thompson Center

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, part of the Biden administration's near-term plan to address America's clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods.

The transportation money is being made available immediately to 25 projects in 19 states. Next year, the amount of money for port improvements will nearly double to $450 million in grants annually for five years under President Joe Biden's new infrastructure law.