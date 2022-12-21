The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW. Today, the Rascals chat about the impending snowstorm. Are we looking forward to a White Christmas? Could a poorly handled snowstorm in Chicago impact Mayor Lightfoot’s chances to win re-election? Why is Willie Wilson refusing to release his tax returns? Eric believes that the law should require that all candidates for federal office, for cabinet positions, for seats on the federal bench and for statewide offices provide such documents. Crime is the big issue in the Chicago mayoral race. Is this issue something a candidate like Paul Vallas can capitalize on? The Rascals also discuss the ongoing controversy over a comprehensive sex-education curriculum at Francis Parker. And as the year comes to end, the Rascals offer some predictions for 2023.

