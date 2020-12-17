The Mincing Rascals 12.17.2020: Wrongful police raid, Thanksgiving COVID spike, Mayor Pete, Tom Cruise rant

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing the video that CBS released of the botched raid of Anjanette Young’s home by Chicago police. They move on to talk about sports and the impact of COVID cases in sporting events, and how Thanksgiving travel might have contributed to COVID. The Rascals discuss President-Elect Joe Biden’s appointment of Mayor Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary. And Tom Cruise’s tirade on his “Mission: Impossible 7” crew has been a prevalent topic this week. They weigh the necessity of him shouting at his employees.