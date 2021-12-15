The Mincing Rascals 12.15.21: “It’s a twister! It’s a twister!”

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing the several tornadoes that tore through six states last Friday, devastating Mayfield, KY and bringing an Illinois Amazon warehouse to the ground. Then, the Mincing Rascals decide how fair the coverage of Amazon has been since the warehouse collapse, which killed six workers. The debate transitions to the benefits of personal cell phone access while on the clock. Then, the Rascals talk about what it means for our city, that extra security will be on streets of select neighborhoods.
