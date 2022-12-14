The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio, Block Club Chicago and WCIU, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals break down a new poll that shows Congressman Chuy Garcia being ahead of Mayor Lightfoot by 7 points in the mayoral race. What can we take from this poll? What is the biggest issue facing the mayoral candidates? And who has the best chance to challenge Mayor Lightfoot? And Jon would like to mention that he thinks we should have ranked choice voting in Illinois. The Rascals also discuss the current problems with the CTA including crime, ghost trains and busses and the general efficiency of the transit system. What do the Rascals think of the possibility that JB Pritzker runs for president? Speaking of being president, the Rascals debate if President Biden should have made the prisoner swap to bring WNBA superstar Brittney Griner home. Did we get enough for Viktor Bout? The world has gone crazy for the World Cup. Have the Rascals gone crazy for the World Cup?

