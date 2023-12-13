The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, political pundit Marj Halperin, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago, and Cate Plys, former staff writer at the Chicago Reader and political op-ed columnist at the Sun-Times and Tribune. This week the Rascals offer some predictions for 2024. Will the voters vote for the so-called ‘Mansion Tax?’ Will Chicago remain a sanctuary city? Will there be homes for migrants? Will Donald Trump or Joe Biden win the presidential election? Will Travis and Taylor still be together at the end of 2024? Some other topics the Rascals mince about this episode include the Ed Burke corruption trial, the latest abortion ruling in Texas, and the amount of money that disgraced NY congressman George Santos has made (according to him) on Cameo.

