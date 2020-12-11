The Mincing Rascals 12.10.2020: Ballot recount, the vaccines, Speaker Madigan, student loan forgiveness

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Heather Cherone of WTTW. They start by discussing their new theme song. Then, the Rascals go over the lawsuit to recount votes, still ongoing. And the topic of misinformation is explored when it comes to the vaccine and more. Plus, the Rascals want to know how likely it is that Speaker Madigan wouldn’t get another term, given the recent legal drama in his office. And the Rascals talk about student loans and whether or not they should be forgiven.

