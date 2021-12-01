The Mincing Rascals 12.1.21: Jussie Smollett trial, Omicron, Roe v. Wade challenge, ‘Get Back’

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They discuss a slew of topics that start locally, with the Jussie Smollett trial for staging an attack against himself. Then, the world braces itself for the spread of the newest COVID variant, omicron. Chicago is redrawing its aldermanic map and the Rascals weigh in on that. And abortion is back in the hands of the Supreme Court, where Roe v. Wade is being challenged. Finally, the Mincing Rascals have something to say about the new Beatles “Get Back” documentary.
