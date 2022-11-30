The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW. This week, the Rascals break down the candidates who have filed petitions to run for mayor of Chicago. Will everyone who filed petitions end up being on the ballot? Ald. Ed Burke did not file petitions to run for reelection and will not be a part of the Chicago City Council for the first time since, wait for it, 1969. Heather and the Rascals discuss his impact on Chicago politics. Ald. Burke’s corruption trial is set to begin in November of 2023. Do the Rascals believe Burke will serve time in prison? Also joining the Rascals this week is Mark Maxwell, Political Editor for KSDK News, who breaks down the amendments to the SAFE-T Act. On the sporting front, the FIFA World Cup is taking over the world right now. Eric believes soccer is the sport of the future and will always be the sport of the future in the U.S.A. White nationalist Nick Fuentes had dinner with former President Trump. Will this hurt the former President as he launches his next presidential bid?

