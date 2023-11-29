The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Cate Plys, former staff writer at the Chicago Reader and political op-ed columnist at the Sun-Times and Tribune, and Axios reporter Monica Eng. On this week’s episode, the Rascals discuss the challenge of housing asylum seekers and and the construction of a new migrant shelter in Brighton Park. Is this temporary housing plan adequate? Testimony in the corruption trial of former Alderman Ed Burke continues. What are the biggest takeaways from the trial so far? And finally, what do the Rascals make of the story of the Hinsdale South basketball player who was cut from the team and then reinstated after his mom filed a lawsuit? So many layers to the story and the Rascals break it down.

