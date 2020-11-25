The Mincing Rascals 11.25.2020: A Very Rascally Thanksgiving

On this Wednesday edition of the Mincing Rascals your Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin this week’s debate by weighing in Emily Murphy who has released the funds for beginning the transition from a Trump Administration to a Biden one. Then, they talk about what they think the world will be like when the COVID-19 vaccine is regularly distributed. And locally, the Rascals discuss Chicago’s debt and how that could inevitably affect Lori Lightfoot’s campaign if she runs for reelection in 2023.

