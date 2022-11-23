The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. Today, the Rascals eschew the normal political / news banter to share some Thanksgiving stories and to talk about what Thanksgiving means to them and what they are most thankful for this year. And enjoy John’s Thanksgiving mash-up featuring Thanksgiving scenes from classic TV shows. Happy Thanksgiving!
The Mincing Rascals 11.23.22: Happy Thanksgiving!
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.