The Mincing Rascals 11.23.21: Thanksgiving Stuffing and Mac and Cheese, Rittenhouse verdict and the Jury system, the Ahmaud Arbery case and robbery in Chicago

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Picayune Sentinel, Lisa Donovan of The Chicago Tribune, Brandon Pope of WCIU and Ebony Magazine and Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago. They kick off the podcast by discussing the hard hitting topic of Thanksgiving stuffing and mac and cheese. Then the Rascals switch gears and start breaking down the RIttenhouse trial and verdict. Next, they continue the conversation by talking about the jury system and whether or not it’s fair and by discussing key details in the Ahmaud Arbery case. To close out the show the Rascals talk about the latest robberies happening in Chicago and why they think it’s becoming more common.

