The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU,, and Cate Plys, former staff writer at the Chicago Reader and political op-ed columnist at the Sun-Times and Tribune. The Mincing Rascals start the podcast this Thanksgiving week by talking about what they are thankful for. Now, the news! The corruption trial of former Alderman Ed Burke continues. What have been the big takeaways of the trial so far? The city of Chicago is limiting migrants to no more than 60 days in city shelters. What to the Rascals think of this new approach to the crisis? Soon, voters will go to the polls and vote for or against the Johnson administration’s real estate transfer tax proposal is a good idea. Are the Rascals all-in on the proposal? On Sunday’s Bears post-game show, Hamp & OB took the players to task for celebrating on the field. Where are the Rascals on players celebrating? Cate explains why she still loves X (Twitter) and why it will be sad if Elon Musk destroys it. Eric backs Cate up and talks about how valuable the social media platform is. What about the rest of the Rascals?

