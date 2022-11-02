The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago. The Rascals discuss Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and his plans to charge for verification. Eric is not leaving Twitter and still finds value from it. The Rascals address the attack on Paul Pelosi and the jokes / memes that some members of the GOP have been sharing. Also, a Chicago man is charged with sending Darren Bailey a voicemail death threat. What is causing the increase in violence among elected officials since January 6? The Verify team at KSDK in St. Louis did a fact check on the claim that Amendment 1 will raise property taxes. Verify says that Amendment 1 will not raise property taxes, but Austin questions those claims. The SAFE-T Act and no cash bail is still a topic of conversation as we head into the final days before the mid-term elections. Where do the Rascals stand on the issue? The Rascals celebrate the 6th anniversary of the Cubs winning the World Series!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction