The Mincing Rascals 11.19.2020: Recounting ballots, what the president-elect knows, House Speaker Madigan and ComEd, Governor Pritzker’s family

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Heather Cherone of WTTW. They begin this week’s debate by weighing in on the briefings President-Elect Joe Biden still hasn’t been given access to. Then, they talk about President Trump’s fight to prove a fraudulent election. And locally, House Speaker Madigan doesn’t look so great, and Governor J.B. Pritzker expresses alarm with rising COVID cases in Illinois, and the media’s treatment of his family.
