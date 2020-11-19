The Mincing Rascals 11.19.2020: Recounting ballots, what the president-elect knows, House Speaker Madigan and ComEd, Governor Pritzker’s family

The Mincing Rascals
Posted: / Updated:

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Heather Cherone of WTTW. They begin this week’s debate by weighing in on the briefings President-Elect Joe Biden still hasn’t been given access to. Then, they talk about President Trump’s fight to prove a fraudulent election. And locally, House Speaker Madigan doesn’t look so great, and Governor J.B. Pritzker expresses alarm with rising COVID cases in Illinois, and the media’s treatment of his family.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

John Williams

More John Williams

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular