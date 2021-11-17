The Mincing Rascals 11.17.21: Kyle Rittenhouse, Police Union President retires, ‘Gender Queer’

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute, Brandon Pope of WCIU and Ebony Magazine and Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago. They start by discussing the strange on-goings within Kenosha County Courthouse, where deliberations are being made by the jury of Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial. Chicago Police Union President John Catanzara has retired from his position after being tried for his comments. The Rascals talk about him. And Downers Grove School District 99 is battling with parents who want a book titled, Gender Queer taken off the library shelves.
