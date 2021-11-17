The Mincing Rascals 11.17.21: Kyle Rittenhouse, Police Union President retires, ‘Gender Queer’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans approved a sweeping bill Wednesday to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates in businesses, rejecting claims that they were sacrificing public health to hand Gov. Ron DeSantis a win in his fight against White House virus rules.

Lawmakers in GOP-controlled statehouse expedited the measure, along with a package of virus bills, after hours of debate in which Republicans maintained they were protecting workers from onerous mandates by the federal government.