The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Mark Jacob, freelance writer and former Metro editor at the Tribune, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals talk about former president Donald Trump announcing that he will be running for another term. How does the panel feel about another Trump run? The Rascals discuss election integrity and Trump’s wish for using only paper ballots for future elections. The Chicago mayoral race is starting to heat up now that we’ve moved on from the midterms. Who has the best chance to defeat Mayor Lightfoot? Speaking of Mayor Lightfoot, she’s out with a few new campaign ads. What do the Rascals think of these new ads? It looks like Amendment 1 will be added to the Illinois Constitution. Why does Austin believe some supporters of Amendment 1 got duped? The Illinois General Assembly is back for their veto session and it is expected that the SAFE-T Act will see some tweaks. What do the Rascals expect will happen with the legislation? And finally, it seems like being a Taylor Swift fan is a lot of work.

