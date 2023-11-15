The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, political pundit Marj Halperin, and Cate Plys, former staff writer at the Chicago Reader and political op-ed columnist at the Sun-Times and Tribune. There is a lot of news to get to this week! First, the Rascals talk about a civilian-led police oversight panel voting to approve a new policy that would ban CPD from being in a hate group. What do the Rascals think of this policy proposal? The Illinois Policy Institute is out with a new poll that shows only 28% of Chicagoans approve of the job that Mayor Brandon Johnson is doing. Eric wonders if these numbers are tied to the way the administration has been handling the migrant situation. Austin brings the numbers. The Rascals ruminate on why Johnson’s approval numbers could be so low. Chicago’s proposed ‘Mansion Tax’ will head the voters in 2024. The Rascals break down what the tax will mean to residents and business owners. On Monday, a city council committee voted to OK a quiet zone surrounding an abortion clinic in the West Loop. Do the Rascals think this proposed ordinance has any legs? The Rascals also discuss Marj’s recent Op-ed in the Sun-Times about the Israel-Hamas war. And finally, Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma challenged Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien to a fight during a Senate hearing yesterday. Thankfully, Senator Bernie Sanders was there to calm everyone down before things got out of hand. What do the Rascals make of the dust-up.

