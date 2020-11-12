The Mincing Rascals 11.12.2020: COVID rates rise in Chicago, the presidential election results, Pfizer vaccine

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing the persistently rising cases of COVID in Chicago and the resulting stay-at-home advisory. And they talk about the Pfizer vaccine news that accompanied the election. Then, the Rascals move on to discuss President Trump’s refusal to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden. And they review more election results, and those still imminent.