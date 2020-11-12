The Mincing Rascals 11.12.2020: COVID rates rise in Chicago, the presidential election results, Pfizer vaccine

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute and special guest Thomas Jefferson! It's the last episode before Election Day and he's here to help, as John, Eric, Lisa and Austin make their predictions on the election. They decide when we'll know who the president is, who will win State's Attorney, whether or not the "fair"/"graduated" income tax amendment will pass and more. Tune in again after the big day to find out how accurate these predictions were!