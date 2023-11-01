The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, and Cate Plys, former staff writer at the Chicago Reader and political op-ed columnist at the Sun-Times and Tribune. The Rascals start off the podcast talking about the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and the NIL money that some college athletes are receiving. Is NIL good for college sports? The migrant situation in Chicago is still a mess. What is the city’s plan to take care of asylum seekers? Austin wonders why we haven’t heard much from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. The war between Israel and Hamas continues. The Rascals discuss why it’s very difficult to talk about this war. John believes Israel is losing the PR war, while Brandon wonders what the conflict is doing for the Biden administration. The House has scheduled a Wednesday night vote on a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos. Is an expulsion likely? Austin gives us an update on the “Invest in Kids” program that is still up in the air as the Illinois General Assembly is set to return to Springfield next week. And Cate brings to our attention the plight of migratory birds as they fly through big cities and collide with skyscrapers.

