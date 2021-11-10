The Mincing Rascals 11.10.21: Kyle Rittenhouse’s testimony, Adam Kinzinger’s decision not to run for re-election, and Aaron Rodgers

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Picayune Sentinel, Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago, Brandon Pope of WCIU and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune. Listen in as the Rascals discuss the ongoing testimony of Kyle Rittenhouse. They go on to discuss Congressman Adam Kinzinger after his announcement not to run again. And finally, the Rascals talk about the apology from Aaron Rodgers and what’s to come in his career.

