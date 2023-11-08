The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Cate Plys, former staff writer at the Chicago Reader and political op-ed columnist at the Sun-Times and Tribune. The Rascals start the show this week discussing the City Council fireworks surrounding Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city. Austin breaks down the council chaos and the incident between Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa and Alderman Emma Mitts. What do the rest of the Rascals think of another crazy week at city hall? Jury selection has begun in the Ed Burke corruption trial. The Rascals are surprised how few people in the jury pool have no idea who Burke is. Meanwhile, members of the Trump family are testifying in the New York civil fraud trial. A recent New York Times poll shows that President Biden is losing to Donald Trump in 5 of 6 key swing states. Do the Rascals think it’s time for President Biden to step aside? The Invest in Kids debate continues and John brings up Austin’s post on X about his encounter with U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky and wonders what his encounter has to do with Rep. Schakowsky’s stance on the Invest in Kids program. And finally, the Cubs fired manager David Ross and hired Craig Counsell from the Milwaukee Brewers for $8 million a year. Is any manager worth that much money?

Austin mention two groups on Facebook if you want to help migrants in Chicago. Here are the links to Refugee Community Connection and Chi Welcome.