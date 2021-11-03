The Mincing Rascals 11.03.21: Kyle Rittenhouse goes to court, an off-duty officer is charged for firing at her carjackers, Heather Mack is released

It’s a Mincing Rascals Double Feature. This week we bring you not one, but TWO episodes. The first 30-minute special you’ll hear was recorded in front of 1000 WGN Radio listeners at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove last Saturday, October 30th. Then you’ll hear the normal edition of the Rascals which we recorded Wednesday, November 3rd. If you’d like us to come to your town for a similar recording, email ericzorn@gmail.com!

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Picayune Sentinel, Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute and Heather Cherone of WTTW. They kick off the conversation by discussing the trial underway in which Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers attempt to make the case of self-defense. Then, they cover the off-duty police officer who fired a gun at her car while it was being driven away by carjackers. and how she is being charged. The Rascals go on to talk about leaked messages exchanged between the McDonald’s CEO and Mayor Lightfoot. Finally, the Mincing Rascals discuss Heather Mack’s release from prison in Indonesia, and her return to Chicago.