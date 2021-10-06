The Mincing Rascals 10.6.21: The impact of social media, approaching public officials, Mayor vs. State’s Attorney, and Chicago

The Mincing Rascals are Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago in for John Williams, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel, Brandon Pope of Ebony Magazine and WCIU and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing the Facebook outage that kept users off Instagram and WhatsApp, too. And, the Rascals debate whether or not social media should be governed. The Rascals then go on to talk about boundaries of public officials, after one was ambushed in the bathroom. Plus, the city’s top prosecutor and the mayor are in disagreement over a shoot-out over the weekend that left one dead. But the community has its eyes and ears on State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Finally, the Mincing Rascals decide whether or not Condé Nast’s ranking of Chicago is a true representation of the city.