The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals discuss the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. What do the Rascals make of the congressional drama? The Trump civil fraud trial continues. Do the Rascals believe the former president will testify? Block Club Chicago did a story on CTA president Dorval Carter’s salary increasing 60% in eight years despite countless complaints of bad service. Is his job safe? Eric recently came across some data that shows the amount of robberies in Chicago was much higher in the ’90’s. Why are we hearing so much about how bad it is today when it was much worse in prior decades? The Rascals are also joined on this episode by Hannah Meisel, state government and politics reporter for Capitol News Illinois. Hannah talks about Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker imploring President Biden to provide more assistance in the state’s effort to handle the migrant crisis. Hannah also discusses Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith announcing his resignation this morning. Theresa Eagleson, who has led the state’s Department of Healthcare and Family Services, and Illinois Department on Aging Director Paula Basta also announced they were leaving. Is there anything behind today’s exodus? As we wrap up the podcast, Austin tells us that he’s headed out to see the Chicago Fire v. Inter Miami match, but unfortunately, he probably won’t get to see Lionel Messi. Also, the Bears are not a good football team and Brandon believes it is time to get rid of Justin Fields. Your thoughts?

