The Mincing Rascals 10.27.21: Stan Bowman resigns as GM of the Chicago Blackhawks, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is coming up, and remaps empowering citizens not the powerful

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Picayune Sentinel, and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune. The Rascals begin the discussion by breaking down the investigation surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks and the sexual assaults that happened in 2010. Then, the Rascals preview what they expect to happen during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial set to take place next week. Next, The Rascals discuss how remapping should empower citizens and not the powerful. And finally, the Rascals preview what one could expect during their live Mincing Rascal taping this Saturday in Downers Grove.

