The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, longtime freelance journalist Mark Guarino of the Washington Post and Good Morning America, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. The Rascals discuss the ongoing Kanye West controversy and companies dropping Ye after his antisemitic comments. Is this the end of Ye? There is a new WGN-TV/Emerson College/The Hill poll that shows J.B. Pritzker maintaining a sizeable 9-point lead over GOP challenger, State Senator Darren Bailey. Does Bailey have a chance? Are all the ads about the SAFE-T Act working? The Rascals break it all down. The poll also shows that 54% of likely voters saying they plan to vote yes for Amendment 1, the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment. A guaranteed income pilot in Cook County will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Do the Rascals like the idea of this program? And finally, Chicago sports teams have a little winning streak going. It’s up to the Bulls to keep the streak alive tonight.

