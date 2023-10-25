The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, political pundit Marj Halperin, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. This week the Rascals talk about the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal. Brandon says, “Lock ’em up,” while Eric is disappointed in his beloved Wolverines. Also, who knew sign-stealing was illegal? Is this the end of Jim Harbaugh as head coach if the allegations prove to be true? Congressman Mike Johnson is the new speaker of the House. What do we know about him? The Rascals take a deep dive into his political beliefs. Also joining the Rascals this week is Axios reporter Monica Eng who discusses her reporting on why Ukrainian and Latino migrations to Chicago worked out so differently. What do the Rascals think of how the city is handling the migrant situation as we get closer to winter? And finally, the new movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon” opened last weekend and Marj wonders if popular culture is doing a better job of teaching history than our schools.

