The Mincing Rascals 10.22.2020: The next debate, more restrictions, ‘Borat’ is back and Mayor Giuliani is his target

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Neil Steinberg of Chicago Sun-Times. They begin by discussing the reinstated restrictions across the Chicagoland area, and in Chicago, as COVID cases rise exponentially. Then, they discuss the much-awaited, final debate tonight. The Rascals talk about what they’re going to do over the holidays, given the rising cases. Then, John cringed as he watched the new Borat sequel, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and how it depicted Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Finally, back to local politics, the Rascals wonder how popular Governor Pritzker is these days.