The Mincing Rascals 10.22.2020: The next debate, more restrictions, ‘Borat’ is back and Mayor Giuliani is his target

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute and Heather Cherone of WTTW. They begin by discussing the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in Illinois and elsewhere. Then, the Rascals talk about President Trump's supporters' attitude towards top Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Rascals question what's been uncovered by e-mails between Hunter Biden and a Ukrainian businessman. And the group talks about the milieu of problems associated with mail-in voting, which many are taking advantage of given the public health crisis. And, the Rascals go on to discuss the city's budget and what it means for you. Finally, the Rascals anticipate the town hall meetings for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.