The Mincing Rascals 10.20.21: Chicago police stand against vaccination mandate, a public Mayor Emanuel, gerrymandering

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Picayune Sentinel, Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute and Heather Cherone of WTTW. The Rascals discuss the vaccine stalemate between the Chicago police and Mayor Lightfoot. But the same weekend that the Fraternal Order of Police took a stand, the mayor was seen mask-less at the Chicago Sky game. Then, keeping it local, the Mincing Rascals talk about the halt on Mayor Emanuel’s confirmation into the role of Ambassador to Japan – a result of covering up the Laquan McDonald shooting death. And finally, the Rascals go over the latest in gerrymandering.

