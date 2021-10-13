The Mincing Rascals 10.13.21: Unrest at Marist High School, city workers’ vax mandate, Chicago Sky

The Mincing Rascals are Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel, Brandon Pope of Ebony Magazine and WCIU, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing the Chicago high school battling uncertainty after a protest against Latin music at the school’s dance. And the Rascals weigh in on Friday’s deadline on the vaccination mandate of city workers, and the police defying it. And another city effort for commuters is in the works. Finally, the Mincing Rascals talk about the lack of coverage of women’s sports after the Chicago Sky made headlines with their accomplishment.