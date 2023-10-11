The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. Today, the Rascals start off this week’s podcast talking about the Israel-Hamas war. Austin is concerned about some of the statements from the Democratic Socialist Caucus of the Chicago City Council and if Mayor Brandon Johnson will address them. Today, Mayor Johnson released his 2024 budget proposal. What do the Rascals think of the proposal? Also, Mayor Johnson recently announced he was planning a trip to the southern US Border. Is this a good idea? Or should Mayor Johnson be concentrating on problems here at home? Chicago continues to deal with an influx of migrants. Should Chicago remain a sanctuary city? An activist climbed Accenture Tower yesterday trying to raise awareness for a cause. Eric was disappointed in some of the coverage by some of the local media. Finally, the Rascals break down the drama happening in congress as House Republicans try to find someone to replace Speaker McCarthy.

