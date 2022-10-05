The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and veteran Chicago journalist Carol Marin, co-director at DePaul Center for Journalism Integrity & Excellence. This week, the Rascals discuss Eric’s article in The Picayune Sentinel about CWBChicago’s anonymous reporting and should it stay that way. Next, the Rascals talk about the Arlington Heights board voting 9-0 to reject a petition that would ban public funding for the Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights. Then, the group talks about an article Austin contributed in the Chicago Sun-Times about Chicago selling and leasing public resources for private interest, and what reform could look like. The group names Chicago’s worst projects they have done on public land. The offensive ads continue in the Illinois Governor’s race as we get closer to election night. The crew talks specifically talk about Governor Pritzker’s ad attacking about Illinois State Senator Bailey’s private religious school. Then the group talk about the Stewart Rhodes trail and January 6th. To end the podcast the crew talks about the Workers Right’s Amendment that Illinoisans will be voting on this election.

