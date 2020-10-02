The Mincing Rascals 10.01.2020: Presidential debate, Kim Foxx doesn’t want to debate, Halloween costumes at the podium, governor self-isolates

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune and Heather Cherone of WTTW. The Rascals begin this week's episode discussing voting by mail and President Trump's expressed disinterest of transferring power if he loses the election. They debate voter fraud and how likely it is that ballots won't be counted as a result of it. Then, the Rascals talk about the grand jury decision not to charge the officers who shot Breonna Taylor for her death, but for wanton endangerment. They then go on to explore the inexplicably high positivity rate of COVID in Wisconsin, landing it back on Chicago's quarantine mandate list. And the "Dreadhead Cowboy" is being charged for aggravated animal cruelty after riding a horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway, chanting "kids' lives matter." The horse may have to be put down after this incident. Finally, the Mincing Rascals talk about what's next for the Supreme Court after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday.