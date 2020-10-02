The Mincing Rascals 10.01.2020: Presidential debate, Kim Foxx doesn’t want to debate, Halloween costumes at the podium, governor self-isolates

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing the first presidential debate. They go on to talk about State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her wish not to take part in a debate against challenger Pat O’Brien. And keeping it local, the Rascals discuss Mayor Lightfoot and Dr. Alison Arwady’s zany costumes during today’s press conference on Halloween rules. Plus, they wonder how hard the charges of animal abuse should be against the “Dreadhead Cowboy.” Of course, the topic of COVID and the governor’s self-isolation comes up.