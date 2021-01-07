The Mincing Rascals 1.7.2021: The storming of the Capitol, Father Pfleger and House Speaker Madigan’s future

On this early edition, The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute, and Heather Cherone for WTTW. They begin by continuing their discussion from last week's podcast regarding the video that CBS released of the botched raid of Anjanette Young’s home by Chicago police. While doing so they dive deep into Mayor Lightfoot's focus on the Chicago police department and where it's going wrong. They move on to talk about how Illinois' population has been slowly declining over the past decade but how the mix of COVID and Illinois' taxes are the cause of this issue in recent times. Then, the Rascals talk about the mixing of family units this holiday season and predict how it will go in the world of COVID. To close out the podcast, the Rascals share what they've been watching and wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a safe, healthy and Happy Holidays.