The Mincing Rascals 1.5.22: CTU vs. CPS, January 6th, vaccine mandates, and Bobby Rush retires from Congress

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute and Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago. The Rascals talk about the upcoming anniversary of the January 6th insurrection (the insurrectionists ruined Eric’s birthday!), the continuing battle between CPS and CTU, vaccine mandates, and what Bobby Rush’s retirement means for the future of politics in Illinois.
